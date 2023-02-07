MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Last July, a minivan crashed into the side of the OrthoSC office building in Market Common, hitting a gas line and causing a fire that left the office in shambles.

The fire left behind falling ceiling tiles and dripping water and ruined a $500,000 piece of x-ray equipment.

OrthoSC CEO Andrew Wade, had one thought when he got the news.

“The initial reaction was certainly, ‘oh crap,’ you know?” Wade said.

But now, more than six months later, OrthoSC is back and ready to serve its patients.

“We’re really happy to be back in business in there,” Wade said. “That’s been a super popular spot for us. I mean, Market Common is an incredible place.”

When the crash and fire happened on July 24, Wade did not know how long it would be before the business could reopen. Regardless, the OrthoSC team had one priority.

“Making sure that our patients didn’t lose the opportunity to keep their physician appointment, their therapy appointment, whatever it was that they had scheduled that day,” Wade said. “We were able to relocate it and keep those folks on track.”

It was a long process to rebuild, but the team behind it all made it possible.

“We were, I’m gonna say, really fortunate that we’ve got a great team around us from all aspects of it,” Wade said. “That’s really what helped us get it back together quickly and efficiently, and that’s why the doors are open again today, and we’re taking care of patients there this morning.”