MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, and plenty of Horry County residents were out shopping in preparation for the holiday in the Market Common on Monday.

A manager at a seafood restaurant in The Market Common says her crew is prepared for it.

“We have stocked up on lots of champagne for Valentine’s Day,” said Tonya Hale, general manager of 1229 Shine. “We expect a large crowd, but we’re prepared, we ordered extra oysters. So we’re just excited to celebrate valentines with the community.”

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $2 billion more this Valentine’s Day than last year. That would mark second-highest spending Valentine’s Day since NRF started tracking in 2004.

Data from NRF shows more than half of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day and will spend an average of just under $193, about $17 more than last year.

Some local businesses, like LoLeo Juice Bar, have specific marketing strategies for the holiday.

“Our February month is very busy,” Owner Lorenna Gonzalez said. “On Valentine’s Day, we do a buy-one-get-one-half-price on the valentines menu. So if you bring your better half, the other person gets half the price.”

For those who feel the holiday might have snuck up, there’s still time to buy some flowers for that special someone.