MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common road will close for several hours Thursday while crews install a pre-fabricated restroom, according to city officials.
Hackler Street will close from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. while crews install the restroom in Valor Memorial Garden, according to the city.
The restroom will be brought in two pieces on a flatbed truck and will be placed by a crane, the city said.
Pedestrian traffic will still be allowed, and detour signage will be posted.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.