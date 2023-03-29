MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common road will close for several hours Thursday while crews install a pre-fabricated restroom, according to city officials.

Hackler Street will close from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. while crews install the restroom in Valor Memorial Garden, according to the city.

The restroom will be brought in two pieces on a flatbed truck and will be placed by a crane, the city said.

Pedestrian traffic will still be allowed, and detour signage will be posted.