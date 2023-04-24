MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Market Common’s retailers are continuing to see year-over-year sales increases, but it is still struggling to attract and lease to national-brand tenants, according to its property manager, Heather Gray.

Tupelo Honey is a national brand with a location that has seen success in The Market Common.

“I mean, I’ve been here 12 years and it’s just expanded,” said Patrick Ingram, General Manager at Tupelo Honey. “There’s so many more people that live here, it’s just a blessing to be here.”

While the complex is home to other national brands such as Anthropologie, Coldstone and Soma, many have declined to open a Market Common location since it’s not on a “main strip” roadway, Gray said.

However, some residents prefer it that way.

“The big box store, that takes up a half a street, if not a whole full street with parking and this and that,” said Gary Hickey, who has lived in the Market Common for three years. “So I think it’s already maxed out as far as your Walmarts, your Home Depots, Lowes, Costcos. There’s way more than enough shopping here.”

In 2022, The Market Common added eight new retailers, and 17 current tenants renewed leases.

Gray said there are four new leases out for signature, and if all four pan out, The Market Common will have a 97% occupancy rate for its storefronts.

Gildomar Alves is opening his own barbershop on Howard Avenue next week.

“I think anybody that wants to have a business wants to have a spot here,” he said.

Several restaurant and store managers told News13 The Market Common is a great space for their businesses.

“We have a lot of built-in clientele,” said Julian Litwer, general manager of King Street Grille. “A lot of the guests that come in do live in the area, so they walk here at night. And they keep building.”

However, with the recent rejection of the MarketWalk project, which would’ve brought 300 more residential units to the area and helped support retail, the property owner is looking for new ways to attract more tenants.

Some residents continue to push back on development.

“There must be a line to draw of enough’s enough,” Hickey said. “There’s too many people right now. It is starting to cause problems and the roads are just not really ready for it.”

Owners are now looking to rehabilitate all vertical mixed-use buildings within the center, which is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.