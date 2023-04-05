MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic in the Market Common will be impacted next week as crews work on decorative crosswalks at two intersections, according to city officials.

Work will begin on the crosswalks starting Tuesday and work is expected to finish by April 16, pending any weather delays, officials said. The decorative crosswalks will be at the intersections of Farrow Parkway and Hackler Street and Farrow Parkway and Nevers Street.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the project is estimated to cost about $186,000.

There will be outer lane closures on Farrow Parkway while crews work, but one lane of traffic will remain open, officials said.

Hackler Street and Nevers Street will be closed until the project is complete, according to officials. Detours will be in place.