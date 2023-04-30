MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some summer beach rules go into effect Monday in Myrtle Beach.
Beginning Monday until Labor Day, dogs are only allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m., excluding service dogs. All dogs must be leashed.
Bicycles and dogs are only allowed on the boardwalk between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Monday until Labor Day.
Beginning on Memorial Day, restrictions go into effect about the types and sizes of umbrellas that may be used on the beach.
“Thong”-style swimsuits are not allowed on the beach or in public.
Violations of the rules are considered misdemeanors and are punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, if convicted.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.