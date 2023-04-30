The skyline of Myrtle Beach on the Grand Strand. (Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some summer beach rules go into effect Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Beginning Monday until Labor Day, dogs are only allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m., excluding service dogs. All dogs must be leashed.

Bicycles and dogs are only allowed on the boardwalk between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Monday until Labor Day.

Beginning on Memorial Day, restrictions go into effect about the types and sizes of umbrellas that may be used on the beach.

“Thong”-style swimsuits are not allowed on the beach or in public.

Violations of the rules are considered misdemeanors and are punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, if convicted.