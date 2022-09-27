Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (Pictured left to right: Sandy Haines, Cindy Gettig, Shannon Furtick and Jen Brunson)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has raised $2,500 for a local charity after winning the Community Cup Chili Challenge, according to a news release.

MBACC took home the first place prize from the Beach ‘n Chili Fest and 55th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off, which was conducted Friday through Sunday at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Team holds the donation prize for Subs for Santa.

The MBACC team raised $2,500 for Subs for Santa, an annual charity experience that provides 150 Horry County children with Christmas gifts, according to the release.

The Community Cup Chili Challenge is a charitable event that features local organizations, the release said.. Winners are chosen by attendees who participated in the People’s Choice Tasting. The three winning teams are awarded with donations to a charity of their choice.

“Our winning chili was made with ground turkey and carrot slices, and had a sweet and savory flavor,” Shannon Furtick, MBACC’s business development services manager, said in a statement. “Because it was milder than some of our competitors, it was especially popular with the younger tasters.”

Furtick teamed up with chamber employees Jen Brunson, Sandy Haines and Cindy Gettig. Last year, the same team took home the second-place prize, raising $1,000 for Subs for Santa.

In addition to the chili competition, the Beach ‘n Chili Fest featured car shows, live entertainment, games and food trucks.