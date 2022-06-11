MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Carolina Country Music Fest winds down, Myrtle Beach police are asking people to use caution when crossing North Kings Highway and 9th Avenue at the entrance to the event.

Master Corporal Tom Vest said the traffic can get heavy, especially at night.

“We’ve got thousands and tens of thousands of people trying to get across the road safely,” he said. “When you’re crossing the road, wait for officers to help direct you. We need everybody to work together to stay safe,” said Master Corporal Tom Best.

Police have also set up cones were set up to block off certain roads downtown. Signs directed people where to go and warned them about heavy traffic. Parking was hard to find in the late afternoon on Saturday, but attendant, Douglas Lhamln, said the lot he works at wasn’t as busy as in past years.

“It’s rather slow, be honest,” he said. “I mean, in the years past, with the country concert, it’s been full at nighttime that picks up a little bit,” he said.

Another parking attendant told News 13 off-camera that the parking and traffic flow caused some concern for business owners downtown because of the overflow of people.

Visitor Diana Glenn said she saw the crowd grow.

“Well, when we got here, it was OK,” she said. “But now it’s busy. It’s really, really busy.”