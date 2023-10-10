MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster visited Myrtle Beach on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to open a new cable landing station.

The station will help expand and connect digital access across the globe.

DC Blox owns the facility, which got a lot of attention in Tuesday’s ceremony. McMaster, Google officials and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune attended and spoke about their excitement.

“Businesses like this coming in, bringing their talent, bringing their ideas, connecting us to the rest of the world — there is no limit to what our state can do,” McMaster said.

The Myrtle Beach cable station is DC Blox’s first in South Carolina. The station houses a data center ready to serve as a hub for internet traffic around the world.

It currently has one cable running underground to Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

McMaster said he’s excited for South Carolina to pave the way in the tech world and be connected — literally across the globe.

“It’s a new world,” he said. “The technology is so grand, so new, so quickly developed and you have to stay up with it and so far, we’ve been doing that.”

Grand Strand officials like Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner and Bethune also spoke during the ceremony.

Bethune said the city’s goal is to build a smart city strategy to improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

“DC Blox is the catalyst for all of this and the possibilities are endless,” she said.

Google and Meta are partners with DC Blox. With these partnerships, it plans to install more cables to expand digital connectivity.

DC Blox’s CEO, Jeff Uphues, said it took them one year from breaking ground to build the facility. He said the next step is to keep expanding this specific cable station.

“When you put the infrastructure in, it’s really hard to replicate that anywhere,” he said. “Doing this in one year is not a trivial task and there’s not a whole lot of people that can do that. So, we’d rather maximize everything we can do in Myrtle Beach before expanding elsewhere.”

Uphues said the facility will eventually have five underground cables installed and in use.