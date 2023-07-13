MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster touched on a variety of statewide issues Wednesday night at the 42 annual South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association banquet in Myrtle Beach.

“We’re getting stronger and stronger,” the Republican governor said. “We’re putting money into education. We’re putting money into economic growth. We’re putting money into protecting our environment.”

The banquet is held to recognize sheriffs across the state for their hard work, commitment and perseverance, and McMaster praised the work they do to keep their communities safe.

“I think we have the best law enforcement establishment to be studied in a country,” McMaster said. “I’ve been in a lot, but I haven’t seen anyone that comes as close.”

The association clearly appreciates the governor as well.

“He gets it, he understands what our needs are,” said Jarrod Bruder, the association’s executive director. “He’s been very vocal about the revolving door that we’ve seen with violent crime, and he’s helped us get some of those pieces of legislation pushed across the finish line there with bond reform and tracking fentanyl, and so many other pieces [of legislation] that passed this year.”

Among the sheriffs recognized Wednesday night was Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, the association’s new president.

“We just want to work together and work with our legislators in the General Assembly to make a positive impact,” he said. “You know, citizens in Marion County have a right to be safe just like a citizen up in York County, and we’re gonna use all the resources that we have to ensure that people traveling through or living in our area, that we provide a safe place for.”

After the banquet, News13 talked to the governor about some key issues affecting the Grand Strand, including the future of the much-talked-about Interstate 73 project.

“I-73 is important to this area for growth for safety,” McMaster said. “Hurricane season this season is upon us. and we need to be able to get in, but we [also] need to be able to get out, and there’s some difference of opinion among some of the local entities.”‘

McMaster also said the jury is still out on the topic of medical marijuana, another much-debated topic in recent years. He said he understands the possible benefits of it relieving pain but that he doesn’t want to do anything to make the state more dangerous.