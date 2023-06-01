COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old Myrtle Beach man and a 54-year-old Berkeley County man have been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor in separate, unrelated cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Bryan Franklin Snead of Myrtle Beach and Richard Edward Mitchell of Bonneau allegedly solicited people they believed to be minors for sex, investigators said. They were arrested by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department.

Snead was arrested on May 26 and Mitchell on Thursday. They could be sentenced to 10 years in prison if convicted. The cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Mount Pleasant police, both also members of the task force, assisted with the investigations.