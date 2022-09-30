MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100 flights have been canceled Friday at Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to FlightAware.

As of 7:40 a.m., there are 107 cancellations and no delays.

Spirit, Southwest, Delta, United, and Allegiant have canceled all of their flights, according to FlightAware. American Airlines has canceled 80% of its flights.

Myrtle Beach International Airport said it would stay open Friday, but warned airlines could still cancel flights.

American Airlines also canceled all of its flights out of the Florence airport for Friday.

Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline.

Find your airline’s customer service here: