MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $118,000 was raised Saturday at the 2023 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge event.

Myrtle Beach police said they were “freezin’ for a reason” while they plunged to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

Special Olympics’ mission is to provide “year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” the Special Olympics S.C. website reads.

The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge is an annual event held on the beach in front of the Sands Ocean Club, according to PolarPlungeSC.com.