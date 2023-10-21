MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are more than 1,200 members in the Disabled American Veterans Myrtle Beach chapter and the organization is doing everything it can to find more and offer them necessary support.

DAV board members came together to host a Veteran and family recognition day picnic Saturday.

There was free food, music, face painting, balloon twisting, and multiple vendors on site. Event organizers said they reached out to specific Veteran related vendors who add to the cause.

Dave Katai, senior vice commander for DAV Myrtle Beach said the event is a free community give back event.

“We want the Veterans to know that we are available, the DAV of Myrtle Beach, to deal with their claims,” he said. “We have Veteran sponsored entrepreneurs here to offer benefits to the Veterans.”

Cheryl Dileo, commander of DAV Myrtle Beach said the event is brand new.

“So, this was our first time bringing it together and hopefully we will continue, and it will be bigger next year.”

Chapter commander said Myrtle Beach is one of the largest Veteran communities in the United States. The DAV offers free service claims every Wednesday at their office located on Church Street in Myrtle Beach.