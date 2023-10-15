MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For the third year, community members came together to participate in the Bike the Beach charity ride in memory of Myrtle Beach High School graduate Whit Oliver.

Oliver died in 2021 while on a cycling stroll in his neighborhood. The charity ride supports bicycle and pedestrian advocacy efforts throughout the Grand Strand.

More than 200 people signed up to participate in the bike ride.

Riders had the choice to bike a 62-mile ride around the county, a 30-mile showcase loop around Myrtle Beach or a free 10-mile family ride.

A family member of Oliver’s, Samantha Magill, said this was a tragedy, but they want to make something good out of it and give back to the community.

“We developed this event and the focus is around youth and community awareness,” Magill said. “So, we want to give back to the community. We’ve created a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, where we actually have a cycling group teaching about the health, the safety, the awareness of cycling.”

Parts of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Flaming Hot Wheels Club which provides bicycles and teaches awareness at the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.