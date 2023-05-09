MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Country star Morgan Wallen was ordered to be on vocal rest for six weeks, he announced in a social media video Tuesday, meaning he won’t be able to perform at Carolina Country Music Fest.
“We have been informed that due to medical reasons, Morgan Wallen will not be able to perform his next six weeks of appearances and that includes CCMF,” the festival said in a statement. “We are disappointed, as we were excited to host Wallen at CCMF, again, just as much as everyone wanted to see him perform. We are working to reschedule Morgan at CCMF for our 2024 dates and we wish him a speedy recovery. Please be patient with us as we work quickly to update the line up.”
Wallen apologized for having to miss shows, but said he damaged his vocal chords.
CCMF is from June 8-11. Other headliners for the weekend include Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, and Hardy.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.