MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Morgan Wallen will headline the Carolina Country Music Festival next year.

The announcement was made during a drone show at the festival with dates for the next year.

The festival next year will be from June 6th to June 9th.

Wallen was supposed to be the headliner for this year’s festival but was unable to due to being placed on vocal rest for six weeks.