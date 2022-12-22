MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mother-daughter TikTok duo from the Myrtle Beach area will be releasing their first book in January.

The book is called “I’m Going to Have a Good Day,” which hopes to continue their mission of teaching kids how to love themselves.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the rise in the Black Lives Matter movement, Tiania Haneline started using daily affirmations with her daughter Scarlett Smith. She would repeat positive affirmations back to herself in the mirror while Haneline did Smith’s hair.

For Haneline, a white mom, raising Smith, who is mixed race, it was important for her daughter to recognize how beautiful she is at an early age and to be confident in her brown skin.

“‘I love my curls’ is super, super important for me,” Haneline said. “Because I love her curls so much. And I don’t want her to ever feel like she has to straighten her hair to be beautiful.”

Haneline started posting the videos on TikTok and wasn’t prepared for the response. Nine months later, the mother-daughter duo had more than a million social media followers. They now have more than 8 million.

“A lot of women with biracial children will message me and [say], ‘I had no idea that this would impact my child so much,'” Haneline said. “Or they will message me and [say] ‘My child said that she wants skin color like mine’ or ‘My child wants her hair like mine.'”

Now the positive affirmations will be expanded to writing through their book. It aims to help parents and kids learn different daily affirmations to incorporate into their lives.

Smith wants kids to learn how to love themselves, how to be strong and how to be confident.

“There’s just so many things that affirmations can help you with throughout your day, especially with kids and adults, but especially with kids,” Haneline said. “I think teaching them at this young age, so whenever they do grow up, then it’s just like a normal thing for them.”

The book is set to release Jan. 24. Smith also wants to write a movie about positive affirmations in the future as well as have her own talking doll.