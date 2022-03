MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Thursday after a hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The crash happened on Mr. Joe White Avenue near Nance Street. The motorcycle rider is expected to survive.

Police have found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and are working to identify the driver. No other information was immediately available.

