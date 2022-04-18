MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger was injured Sunday evening in a crash on Kings Highway near Pinewood Road, according to Myrtle Beach police.
It happened about 7 p.m., and the southbound lanes of the road remained closed until just after 9:30 p.m., police said.
No additional details were immediately available.
