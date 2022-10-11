MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again.

When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought they were saying goodbye to Mr. Sub for good, but now the restaurant is coming back.

Ramy Elshaer, the new owner of Mr. Sub, owns several restaurant properties. When he saw the community’s reaction to the closing of Mr. Sub, he saw it as an opportunity to step in.

“I was interested because it’s such a historical place,” Elshaer said. “I guess everything got built around it. I’m in the restaurant business, so I figured, one more restaurant on my record is not gonna hurt.”

So far, he said it has been a nice venture. However, there is still work to be done in the restaurant before it can reopen.

“We’re upgrading the lights to LED lights and painting the floor,” Elshaer said. “It’s been 42 years with no upgrades in it. It’s in good shape as a restaurant, but I like it to be crisp.”

He is also working to add modern features such as online ordering and food delivery app options like DoorDash and GrubHub.

Since he bought the property, he said the community has responded positively.

“When people find out that I’m the owner, they are so excited,” Elshaer said. “It’s like, ‘open it back up, we need some good subs.’”

He already has people lining up to be considered for jobs in the restaurant.

“I got people texting me, ‘I have a son that wants to work, I have a daughter who wants to work,’” Elshaer said. “I think the community when we open back up will start coming out for jobs. Hopefully, we get some good people working here.”

As for Elshaer, he is ready for the new journey.

“It’s been interesting for me, but I’m excited about it,” Elshaer said. “Honestly, I’m very excited.”

Elshaer said the goal is to have Mr. Sub open and serving up sandwiches by December.