MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ripley’s Haunted Adventure in downtown Myrtle Beach is not for the faint of heart.

‘We really wanted to bring the adventure back to the haunted, so when you’re walking through you’re going through a serial killer’s house,” said Alex McMinn, marketing coordinator for Ripley’s Entertainment. It’s a lot of twists and turns and a lot more interactive, lots of buttons to push.”

Visitors will find themselves transported back to 1908 where a murder mystery comes alive through the twists and turns of a haunted manor. Once inside, they look for clues to catch the killer.

It’s a whole experience that starts with an FBI agent walking you through the investigation.

“It starts with a newscaster telling you there’s a stakeout,” McMinn said. “Maybe they stay with you the whole time. Maybe they don’t. You’ll have to see.”

The adventure turns into a series of riddles that could lead you to escape — or leave you trapped forever. Plus, it’s dark.

“[You] don’t really see anything until you’re right up on it,” McMinn said.

The Haunted Adventure is open year-round from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Children younger than 8 are not allowed in. All other kids younger than 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $14.99, but you can bundle Haunted Adventure passes with other Ripley’s attractions to save money.