MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride.

The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis.

“We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. “We draw from approximately 40 states. Up until about six years ago, we absolutely outgrew this venue.

The event was held at the Myrtle Beach Mall before eventually moving to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. After last year’s event, Worley sought to renew a five-year contract with the center but was denied.

That led him back to the mall for one final event in 2022. but he said having it at the mall reduced revenue. He also said that losing the event will cost the city money.

“It reduces our numbers by half, half the sponsorship that shows up, half the participants that can park in a show field, he said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said shared the event on Facebook with a quote alerting residents to this year’s event.

“Please be aware that this is Mustang Week in our area. This event is not a city of Myrtle Beach Event. To our residents and visitors, we apologize in advance for the increased noise. Our police will be out [in] full force making sure that our laws are being followed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The mayor received backlash to the post and told News13 that many took her post out of context.

Worley said he was thankful for everyone who had participated and supported Mustang Week for so long.