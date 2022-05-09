MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach gave Officer Zachary Reffey the 2021 Officer Joe McGary Memorial police officer of the year award.

There were six nominations for the award.

Reffey has been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for seven years. Throughout those seven years, he has helped save three distressed swimmers. He also helped locate 30 children who got separated from their families and he actively participated in the community.

Reffey has been a part of the “shop with a hero” program in December. He also helped locate a fugitive due to his knowledge of community members.

Reffey shared what he felt when he received the nomination and award.

“It’s huge, it felt very good,” he said. “To be part of those nominees as well and be part of that group and to be represented as, you know, one of them, it felt very rewarding.”

He added that he was thankful for the support from his wife and family, as well as the trust from the police department.