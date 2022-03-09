MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Porter Airlines will resume seasonal flights to Toronto, Canada, the Myrtle Beach International Airport announced Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday and continuing through May 28, Porter Airline will offer nonstop flights between Myrtle Beach and the Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Porter Airlines returned to Myrtle Beach International Airport March 9, 2022 for the first time since before the pandemic (WBTW)

Passengers de-plane at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Porter Airlines’ first flight to Myrtle Beach since pre-COVID-19 (WBTW)

Passengers exit the U.S. Customs building at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Porter Airlines’ first flight to Myrtle Beach since pre-COVID-19 (WBTW)

Porter Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Jackson speaks at a podium after the airline’s first flight to Myrtle Beach since pre-COVID-19 (WBTW)

Porter Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Jackson cuts a ribbon on March 9, 2022 for the airline’s first flight to Myrtle Beach since pre-COVID-19 (WBTW)

“There’s a great excitement to get out and travel again,” said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer with Porter Airlines. “I think you’re seeing that and when we look at the bookings within the Myrtle Beach market people are ready to get into some sun and some warmth and some great hospitality which you’ve shown us today.”

Passengers on the flight were welcomed to Myrtle Beach with gift bags from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.