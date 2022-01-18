Myrtle Beach airport saw a record-breaking 3.2M passengers in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record 3.2 million passengers went through the Myrtle Beach International Airport last year, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

That statistic includes 1.5 million people who arrived at the airport, and about the same number who departed.

2021’s numbers were 23% above 2019’s passenger numbers — the previous record.

“This has been an incredible year for both the airport and our community as a whole, Scott Van Moppes, director of airports, said in the announcement. “Our transition from the challenges and uncertainty of 2020 to the significant recovery of 2021 is a testament to the resilience of the Grand Strand and Horry County.”

Airport traffic peaked in July, with 274,709 deplanements. The fewest deplanements were in January, at 24,175.

In 2019, 185,485 passengers deplaned at the airport. However, that year also saw higher winter numbers, with 42,487 passengers deplaning in January, that year’s least-busy month.

Last year’s traffic was 188% higher than 2020.