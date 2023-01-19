In a news release issued Friday, the TSA said it had stopped 6,301 firearms this year, more than 88% of which were loaded. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a decrease in the number of firearms detected at security checkpoints in 2022 despite a record-breaking year for South Carolina, according to the TSA.

Transportation Security Administration officers found 79 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at state airports last year, the agency said in a news release.

Myrtle Beach International Airport saw the number of firearms found dropped from 13 in 2021 to 10 in 2022, the TSA said.

Elsewhere in the state, the number of guns found at the Charleston International Airport increased from 30 to 32, the TSA said; Greenville-Spartanburg International jumped from 17 to 21 and Columbia Metropolitan increased from 11 to 15.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 116,394 passengers screened, but the rate was even higher in South Carolina, with a firearm detected for every 82,819 passengers screened, according to the release.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to an airport security checkpoint, the TSA said.