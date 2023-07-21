MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As passenger traffic at Myrtle Beach International Airport has dropped over the past two months when compared with a year ago, statistics show that lodging services on the Grand Strand might be in the same boat.

However, officials said that doesn’t mean it’s time to panic.

In April, the number of people traveling through the airport was up 5% over the previous year. However in May traffic dropped by 7.5%, followed by an 11% drop in June.

“ Even though we might see numbers are a bit down, over 21 and 22, those were essentially anomaly years,” airport spokesman Ryan Betcher said. “But they were really growth years for us, and we have for the most part been able to retain most of that traffic.”

Betcher said that as the COVID-10 pandemic began to wind down, the number now seem lower.

“[The years] 2021 and 22 were kind of … recovery years, and Myrtle Beach really led the nation as a recovering airport, really in that growth,” Betcher said. “And what we kind of always expected is there was going to be this normalization of the industry, and it’s going to essentially settle out a little bit as the rest of the county caught up.”

Last week, hotels on the Grand Strand were 81% occupied, which was a 4.5% increase from this time last year, according to lodging metrics from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Vacation rentals and Airbnbs were 87% occupied last week, a 6% decrease from the same week last year.

However, there has been a combined 18% increase from the first two weeks of July when compared with the same time a year ago and a 10% increase for hotels.

Chamber President Karen Riordan said recent numbers have been positive.

“The Grand Strand’s average occupancy levels have been outpacing last year for the past three months with July up over 10 percent from 2022,” Riordan said in a statement. “The trend we are seeing this year is that more travelers are deciding to wait longer before booking their accommodations, so they’re making more last-minute travel decisions and looking at various factors like the price at the pump and the weather forecast.

“This is causing our booking pace for the next 30 days out to lag behind last year; however, we’re confident that the booking pace will continue to rise as we move through July and August. Gas prices are averaging nearly a dollar less than last year and we’ve had fantastic weather so far, which is amplifying our gorgeous blue waters along our 60 miles of beaches.”

You can find more about the Grand Strand lodging numbers on the chamber’s website.