MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AAA released a prediction stating 2023 is supposed to see record breaking traveling numbers around the holidays.

Myrtle Beach International Airport said it’s seen a 20% increase in booked seats.

News13 was at the airport and noted that man people were seen coming off flights, but not many departing around 3’oclock. However, around noon, the airport was packed.

AAA said roads and airports will see more than 115 million people traveling for the holidays and 7 million of those people are expected to fly.

Myrtle Beach International Airport said it expects its busy holiday period between December 22nd to January 2nd.

The airport’s data shows December 22nd was its busies travel day. A few travelers who spoke with News13 said it’s been an easy travel day.