MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Funplex amusement park in Myrtle Beach will re-open next week.

The park announced it would be re-opening for the season on March 11. This season will have new handheld sandwiches, popcorn, pretzels, and more snacks, according to the park.

Unlimited ride bands start at $36 per day. Week-long passes are also available for $99. Credits can also be purchased to use on individual rides.

For more information on pricing and how to buy passes, visit the Funplex website. The park is also hiring ride and game attendants, admissions staff, park services, and more.

The park originally opened in 2021.