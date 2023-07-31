MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has begun embracing the looming electric-vehicle revolution.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for a new ChargePoint station.

“Ninety-five percent of the people that come to visit us every year come by car,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the chamber. “So as more and more people purchase electric car, we’re going to need to have these chargers. So we’re really trying to get ahead of it. Our stated goal is to become the electric vehicle charging hot spot of South Carolina.”

The chamber now has two EV parking spots at its visitor’s center and office at 1200 N. Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

“We heard about a grant that Santee Cooper was offering, and we applied for the grant,” Riordan said. “We had two things that we applied for. One was to actually help us purchase this ChargePoint charger, and the second was to do the research study that will map all of the EV chargers that exist currently in the Grand Strand as of today.”

The grant covered 50% of the cost of the station and the chamber covered the other half. Riordan said there are nearly three dozen charging stations now in operation across the Grand Strand.

Santee Cooper officials said the grant process is very competitive and that 15 to 20 companies or organizations have applied for the funding.

“Of course, part of the program that we have at Santee Cooper will increase E-V adoption and encourage customers to hopefully travel to Myrtle Beach,” said Timothy Suggs, the EV program manager and commercial energy advisor for Santee Cooper said.

To apply for one of the Santee Cooper Evolve grants, go to the utility’s website or email emobility@santeecooper.com.