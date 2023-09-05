MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new project on Tuesday.

The chamber said it highlights the good that the city has done by creating an “autism friendly” environment.

The chamber said they’ve been filming a show called “Traveling the Spectrum” that is based on families coming to Myrtle Beach with their child that has autism.

The show features three families who all have a child with autism. Throughout May and June, three families flew down to Myrtle Beach to film it.

Karen Riorden, the president of the chamber brought up the national statistic that 87% of families that have a child with autism do not travel because of the stigma and extra logistics.

She also said that Myrtle Beach is one of the few beach destinations in the entire United States to be certified as autism friendly. Riorden said she’s excited for the show to highlight that.

“By Myrtle Beach being certified as autism friendly by us again leaning into this, it’s not just sending a message to those people that do know someone on the spectrum, but it’s sending a really positive, wholesome message to our families,” Riorden said. “That you’re welcome here and that we welcome folks that are on the spectrum as well. So I think it’s really having a very, very positive impact on our community.”

Council members expressed excitement for the idea.

They are currently in the editing phase of the project and are talking with some streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime about picking up the show.