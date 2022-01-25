Myrtle Beach area teen diagnosed with brain tumor, family seeks help

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach area family is asking for help after a brain tumor was diagnosed in their 16-year-old daughter.

Michelle Traxler said looking at her daughter, Savannah, you would never know anything was wrong.

“This has not fazed her one bit,” she said.

Savannah Traxler likes to draw, bake. She’s also in ROTC at St. James High School. She started experiencing teeth numbness and confusion in October.

“She walked over where the tree was, and she asked me ‘what is this, why is this here’ and I said ‘it’s a Christmas tree, and I said it’s not funny,’ and she said ‘I’m confused,’ ” Michelle Traxler said.

Michelle said the family learned on New Year’s Day that the teeth numbness was actually caused by seizures and that it was a brain lesion on her left temporal lobe hiding in a rare spot in her brain.

“They don’t think it’s going to be malignant, but it’s in a rare, hard spot to get to, so that’s the only thing that’s scary, that the spot it’s located in, they have to get through a lot of blood vessels, and to get to it, they have to pass her speech and her motor skills,” Michelle Traxler said.

Savannah said she was shocked when she found out.

“I thought it was just something with my orthodontist. Whenever they said I have a tumor, I was like that’s really weird.”

Savannah is staying positive and has even named the tumor ‘Roberto the tumero.’

Michelle and Savannah are traveling to the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday to have the tumor removed. Savannah said after the surgery she’s most looking forward to having her normal life back.

Michelle said they’re not sure how much everything will cost, but any donation made through a GoFundMe that’s been set up will help. So far, more than $10,000 has been raised.

“That’s been the overwhelming part,’ she said. “Just how everybody has come together and donated to her and showed her support. I was actually really shocked at all that.”