MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new exhibit at the Myrtle Beach Art Museum is honoring Black voices and providing a new perspective on South Carolina’s culture.

‘Lifting Black Voice,’ is like no exhibit before it. The Rhodes collection consists of 80 pieces, all of them by African American artists. All of the artists have ties to the state, and some are even from the Grand Strand.

Patricia Goodwin, the museum’s executive director, said an exhibit like this is something they have been wanting to do for a long time and now seemed like the perfect time to do it.

“I think the depth of talent that has passed through this state, and the stories that they are telling and have told and their own stories, I think when you look at the individual works, I think you, it, it just comes through automatically,” Goodwin said.

The gallery is a collection of artistic storytelling that lives and breathes the history and culture of South Carolina.

This is sort of a dream that we’ve had to show a private collection like this,” Goodwin said. “Especially [one] that speaks so much to the state of South Carolina and to our culture and traditions, and this one does exactly that.

The exhibit, which will be at the museum until September, includes all different types of art. There are paintings, ironwork, sculptures, and even quilts, including one from artist Cookie Washington of Charleston that was created after the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel Church in 2015.

Each piece tells a story, and you don’t need the words to understand the depth.

“You don’t really have to read about it,” Goodwin said. “You just look at a certain piece and somehow it, it will speak to you. The traditions, the lore of South Carolina, it’s alive in these galleries.”