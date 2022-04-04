MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WBTW) — A man wanted for attempted murder out of Myrtle Beach was arrested Thursday in Middletown, Connecticut, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Steven Caldwell, 30, of New Britain, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop, according to police.

Police found 8.2 grams of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in Caldwell’s car, according to a news release.

Middletown police added that Caldwell is wanted for attempted murder with a handgun out of Myrtle Beach. News13 has reached out to police for more information on which case Caldwell is allegedly involved in.

Caldwell was held on a $1.25 million surety bond, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.