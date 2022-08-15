MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but did not provide any details about the item.

A News13 reporter on scene said at 3:20 p.m. police were leaving the scene and those evacuated were returning home.

Count on News13 for updates.