MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is set to open its 12th US location soon, owner and founder Sherri Steele told News13.

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opened its first location in Myrtle Beach during the pandemic in 2020.

Steele said they currently have eight locations open. A ninth is opening in Alexandria, Virginia, “within 30 days.” Locations are also expected in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida at the “end of summer.”

Another location is set to open in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in “early fall,” according to Steele. She also said they have two additional location announcements coming soon.

