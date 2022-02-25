MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk will get renovations beginning March 1, according to city officials.

Portions of the boardwalk will be closed in sections while work is done in phases, according to the city. The boardwalk as a whole will remain open.

The wood will be replaced with a longer-lasting wood, the city said. The first phase will be near Plyler Park by Moe Moons.

An estimated timeline for completion is not currently known.

The boardwalk stretches from 16th Avenue North to First Avenue South.