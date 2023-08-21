MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A property restoration company in Myrtle Beach recently raised more than $5,000 to support a Grand Strand organization that helps firefighters and their families.

Belfor allows its employees to pick two charities a year to give back to. This summer, they chose MB Fire Cares.

The donation was celebrated during the company’s summer party for employees. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department came out with three fire trucks and joined in the party, which featured games and a dunk tank in which the company’s owners were dunked in ice-cold water.

Amy Stack, Belfor’s operations and compliance manager, said the money is for a good cause.

“I think they’re going to be able to do a lot of great things with this, and so I’m excited to see what they can use the money for back in our community,” Stack said.

Belfor is planning another charity event around Christmas time.