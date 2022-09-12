MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach business owner is excited about the growth from a new Municipal Improvement District (MID), which was approved Aug. 11 by Myrtle Beach City Council.

The focus of this project, other than growth, is on keeping current residents and gaining new residents.

“We really need more people to be able to live downtown,” said Amy Barrett, the CEO and President of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance.

Barrett said having the support of locals is vital to the MID and the feedback from the community helped influence the decision of the city council.



“Public support, business community showing support and belief in downtown, bigger, better, brighter than ever,” Barrett said.



One local business owner and resident, Jennifar Foxworth, was excited to hear about the growth expected to come out of this project. She’s the owner and director of Our Kids Create.



“The growth and the space would definitely enrich the area,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful. The growth is a wonderful experience and we’re excited about it. People forget about the area. This is a wonderful establishment when it comes to tourists, but they forget about the neighborhood that we live in.”



The Municipal Improvement District project would enrich the community with new landscaping, new events and new revenue. It is expected to generate about $600,000 in fiscal year 2023.

Part of this effort is to ensure people who are already living in the city and contributing to the economy are protected. That’s why the downtown alliance worked with enterprise community partners to take the right steps.

“The study with the enterprise community partners is really going to help us be mindful, be aware, make sure we get the right policies in place to really prevent any wanted displacement as we continue to grow and change,” Barrett said.



The relocation study of the Chapin and Burrough’s Art Museum is a part of the Municipal Improvement District.