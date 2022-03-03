MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) proposed two ordinances Thursday that would update submission deadlines to align board practices with city code.

The board was alerted to the fact that current practices went against city code in February. The submission deadline for conceptual and final reviews of plans is, as currently written in the two city ordinances, “10 working days” before the next scheduled CAB meeting.

CAB hasn’t been following that ordinance and has instead been using ten calendar days. The proposed ordinances would replace “working” with “calendar.”

Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the board got off track years ago.

“Nobody knows exactly when that happened, but for years and years, if not decades, we’ve been operating on calendar days,” Tucker said. “It was brought to our attention that that had happened at some point, so we are adjusting that to reflect the way that we’ve been operating over the last maybe even decade.”

Tucker said the change in wording does not have an impact on public notice of projects being considered to the CAB.

“Whether we have a deadline for 10 calendar days or 10 working days, the Friday Fax is still going to be published on Friday the Thursday before,” Tucker said.

The Community Appearance Board echoed Tucker while adding that even with the change, the board will still have enough time to review submissions before meetings.

“It places a little bit of a burden on staff which has the power to remove items from our agenda if they do not have adequate time to address any comments, to make sure that it meets codes, to make sure that everything is compliant prior to getting to this board,” board member Seth McCoy said.

Some people at the meeting didn’t want the ordinance to change but instead wanted CAB to follow what’s currently written. Former Myrtle Beach City Council member Chuck Martino said the ordinance should go further in the other direction–with more days between the submission deadline and the next meeting.

“It just doesn’t serve anybody,” Martino said. “The only one that benefits is a developer who’s trying to get something done very fast before anybody is aware of it.”