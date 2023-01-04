MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has released its 2023 economic outlook, and while tourism remains a big part of the economy, the chamber is anticipating a slower tourism season in 2023.

The chamber has been forecasting tourism and economic growth each year since 2020 in partnership with the company Tourism Economics. The company looks at things from a global standpoint to see how external factors are affecting the Grand Strand’s economy.

“We see good things for the travel sector across the nation, and we have no reason to expect anything different in Myrtle Beach,” Geoff Lacher, senior economist at Tourism Economics, said. “The destination is going to have a good year next year as well.”

Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the chamber, said they started working with Tourism Economics in 2020 because they wanted to see how the economy would recover from the pandemic.

“Everyone was predicting doom and gloom for the rest of the year,” Riordan said. “We actually rebounded incredibly well. As our beaches and our businesses began opening, people started flocking to the Grand Strand.”

Riordan said 2021 was an exceptional year, and while data is not yet fully calculated for 2022 it seems appears to have been a similar year. She said marketing and promotion is a huge reason why the Grand Strand saw growth during the pandemic. For every $1 invested into the city, $180 was returned.

With inflation affecting everyone, Riordan worries that 2023 tourism traffic will not be as strong.

“I think it’s gonna be a challenging year,” she said. “We’re gonna just try our very best to navigate through what we think are gonna be some choppy waters next year. I think that the raw total number of tourists that we see in 2023 will be a little less than ‘21 in ‘22.”

That’s not entirely a bad thing, she said. Fewer tourists mean less congestion for people who live here.

“Roads are a little less congested,” Riordan said. “It makes it easier for us as residents to get around town and go do things.”

The chamber sets new goals each year, and this year it’s about focusing on making the Grand Strand a 12-month economy.

“We’re trying to be a lot more deliberate and strategic about marketing to folks in the shoulder seasons,” Riordan said. “We bring attention to events and happenings and things that would be attractive to visitors in April, in September, in November and now we’ve really been pushing hard for the winter.”