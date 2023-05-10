MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach will host a PGA Tour event beginning in 2024 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, according to an announcement Wednesday morning from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the PGA.

The event, called the “Myrtle Beach Classic” is part of the PGA Tour’s 2024 FedEx Cup Regular Season “as a Full-Field additional event played the same week as a Designated event,” according to the announcement.

Tournament dates will be announced at a later date.

The tournament purse will be $3.9 million, according to the announcement. 300 FedEx points will be awarded to the winner.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country’s most recognized and visited destinations,” PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said in the announcement. “With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

“Myrtle Beach has long been described as the golf capital of the world with over 90 courses for golf enthusiasts,” Visit Myrtle Beach President and CEO Karen Riordan said in the announcement. “We see the Myrtle Beach Classic as a great opportunity to show the world what an incredible destination we have.”

The agreement for the event is for four years.

“The Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club will showcase all that Myrtle Beach has to offer for our visitors and residents,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said “we gladly welcome this new PGA Tour Event to Horry County.”

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be one of two tour stops in South Carolina, alongside the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is a Robert Trent Jones-designed course that was incorporated in May 1948. It hosted the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on PGA Tour Champions from 1994 to 1999.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.