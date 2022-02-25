MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a new partnership program to advance the area’s economy and enhance quality of life for locals.

It’s called the Partnership Grand Strand Foundation. The goal is to help strengthen four pillars of success.

Prosperity — diversifying the region’s economy and growing small business opportunities Talent — attracting, developing and retaining employees Infrastructure — scaling up transportation infrastructure Place — supporting the revitalization of Myrtle Beach’s downtown and oceanfront areas

The chamber surveyed and studied the area for a year before kicking off this program. At the kickoff event, businesses were asked to pledge a certain amount of money each year, for the next five years.

The goal is $3 million. The chamber has already raised $1.6 million. Money will stop being raised in May.

The president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Karen Riordan, said, “We’re so small business driven we felt three million was a big goal but an achievable goal”.

A reason for this program is because Myrtle Beach relies heavily on tourism, but Riordan said that could be risky.

She said, “If we have a bad hurricane or we have a pandemic all sorts of things that could really damage hospitality”.

Another reason for this program is to fix the roads.

“We have so many more people moving here so our population growth is putting a lot of wear and tear on the roads and of course when all those tourists come at peak season that puts wear and tear on the roads,” Riordan said.