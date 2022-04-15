MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is showing occupancy rates for vacation rentals are down compared to this time last year.

News13 spoke with a broker from Saltwater Grande Vacation Rentals who said its occupancy rates are up.

“I’m really surprised people are seeing a slow down. We are slammed,” said Betty Robey, with Saltwater Grand Dunes Vacation Rentals.

Robey’s data showed the company occupancy rate is nearly 77% higher than the prior year. It’s because people want shorter vacations.

“Nobody wants to stay seven days anymore. They want four nights or three nights,” Robey said.

Now that more people are working remotely than before, people needed rental companies with flexibility, she said.

“Our guests can book Monday to Wednesday, Monday to Tuesday, whatever they want, so there is flexibility there,” Robey said.

Distribution channels like AirBnB and Vrbo are impacting occupancy rates.

“When you utilize those types of distribution channels, they tend to be more last-minute,” Robey said.

More than half of the homes rented through Saltwater Grande Dunes Vacation Rentals have been done through an external distribution channel.

Other factors for the occupancy rate to change are the Easter holiday and people booking vacations a year in advance.

“It was so booked last year so I think that people are booking earlier. People didn’t get what they wanted last year and made sure they got it this year,” Robey said.