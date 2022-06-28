MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach has amended its fireworks rules ahead of the Fourth of July.

The rule was amended to comply with state law, according to the city. The rule allows fireworks on private property between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. with permission from the property owner. Fireworks are allowed on private property until 12:30 a.m. on July 5 and New Year’s Day.

Fireworks are not allowed on the beach or other public property, according to the city. Violations are now a civil infraction rather than a misdemeanor. The penalty for a first offense is a $250 fine, and a $500 fine for each subsequent offense in the same year.

“I wish we could still have the ban,” councilmember John Krajc said. “We have a lot of issues from the environment, the dunes, the ocean life, that need to be considered and other things that need to be considered that are very important to our state and our area.”

Krajc also mentioned how fireworks affect veterans and pets.

Fireworks may not be aimed at any person, animal, structure or vehicle, golf carts included, according to the city. They may also not be used from a moving vehicle or within 500 feet of a church, hospital or school, or within 300 feet of gas stations or businesses that sell flammable items.

Those under the age of 18 are also not allowed to use fireworks unless they’re with a parent or guardian.

The city reminded citizens that while fireworks on private property are allowed until 10 p.m., they should respect neighbors and pets.

The city also encouraged people to attend the city’s free fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 4 at the Second Avenue Pier.