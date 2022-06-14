MYRTLE BEACH S.C. — Myrtle Beach City Council approved its $292 million budget at Tuesday’s council meeting, which includes a property tax increase.

The budget is a .04% increase compared to last year. The budget includes a property tax increase of 10 mills.

This equates to $40 on a 4% property per $100,000 of value and $60 on a 6% property.

The budget also adds 47 positions with most of them dedicated to public safety. Parking fees will also increase.

Depending on the area, hourly rates will increase between 50 cents to $1.25, and daily rates will increase between $2 and $5.

The city’s chief financial officer said to maintain a stable sustainable budget they had to increase property taxes.

“If it was just a capital, you know one time and I didn’t have to worry about things dropping off, tourism slowing down, the economy you know changing, I could have used any number of sources, but not for recurring expenditures,” Michelle Shumpert said. “It’s the most responsible physically healthy way to do that.”

The budget goes into effect on July 1 of this year.