MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Plans to turn an old church into housing are moving forward in Myrtle Beach after a rezoning proposal was approved on first reading at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The former church is located off Highway 15 next to Pine Island Road. The request is to rezone an acre of land from a single-family house to a multifamily house.

The property’s current rezoning only allows use for a single-family home or a religious building and would not allow for any additional rooms.

City officials say the properties around the church are already zoned for multi-family use, so it could help fix a spot zoning issue.

The city also said the rezoning would increase Myrtle Beach’s housing supply. The applicant was not at Tuesday’s meeting.

“SOS is doing it. I’m not sure what they plan to do with the property but it’s a church,” said Mark Kruea, a Myrtle Beach spokesperson. “It’s kind of a little section that was cut out. I don’t think it’s used as a church anymore but it’s a great building that they might be able to use for something.”

As of now, the property owners don’t have any specific plans, but the council has asked for them before finalizing the rezoning.