MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council in Tuesday’s meeting approved first reading to another extension of a surf park coming to the area.

News13 last reported on the park in 2021, when the company said the project would be completed this year.

The company’s CEO, Jeff Skelley, said the company has made a lot of progress, particularly in the last year.

However, he thinks asking for a six-month extension will help finalize financial challenges. He also offered to pay a non-refundable deposit of $150,000 for the extension.

Skelley said they have equity partners that can provide the money, but added that it’s challenging to get a hold of debt providers this time of year.

He said many of them don’t work on projects during the holiday months. The company first signed the lease agreement with the city back in 2020, and started working toward the land purchase agreement in 2021.

From there, the company invested in permitting for the project. Since then, it’s invested $3.5 million to get the project to the point where crews can start construction.

“Over the last three or four years, we’ve had to deal with COVID, we’ve had to deal with economic conditions that are beyond our control, rising interest rates,” Skelley said. “So, just the whole economic conditions is really, makes, puts more pressure on trying to raise funds for a project of this magnitude.”

City council will take a second reading vote on Surfworks extension next month.