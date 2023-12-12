MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council in Tuesday’s meeting approved a motion for a grant that would allow the city to rewrite zoning ordinances.

In order to get the $150,000 grant, the council’s proposal must be written and submitted by Jan. 11.

If the city gets approved, the funding would be used to rewrite the city’s zoning ordinances. That will allow it to update outdated standards, protect developable land and align zoning regulations with current and future needs of the city.

“It’s a federal and state goal to expand affordable housing, so we have found one of the hinderances to expanding affordable housing in the city is that zoning ordinances that are kind of dated,” said Brooke Morris, assistant to the city manager and grant supervisor. “They don’t define workforce housing, and we need something that protects that developable land in the city because we don’t have a lot left.”

Myrtle Beach will find out if it receives the grant sometime in the spring.